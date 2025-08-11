Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Matches Yasiel Puig With Historic Walk-Off Home Run
The Milwaukee Brewers' explosion this summer can be attributed to a handful of breakout sluggers, dominant pitchers and shrewd front office moves.
One of the many unsung heroes took center stage Sunday, capping off a historic run in the process.
Left fielder Isaac Collins had already notched a double, a single and a run by the time he stepped up to the plate to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning. His teammates had done their part, as well, erasing the New York Mets' 5-0 lead and tying the series finale at 6-6 entering the final frame.
Collins went head-to-head with All-Star closer Edwin Díaz and crushed a slider 363 feet to right for the walk-off solo home run.
On top of moving the Brewers to 16-4 over their last 20 games, it also marked Collins' 10th multi-hit game in that span. After entering the All-Star break batting .259 with a .751 OPS, the 28-year-old rookie has hit .387 with a 1.077 OPS ever since.
According to OptaSTATS, Collins became the second rookie in MLB's modern era to record 10 multi-hit games, a walk-off home run and 16 team wins over a 20-game span. Yasiel Puig was previously the only member of the club, establishing it with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013.
Collins is batting .295 with eight home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, 40 RBIs, 40 walks, 45 runs, 13 stolen bases and an .843 OPS through 96 games in 2025. He entered Sunday with a 2.7 WAR, which will surely climb even higher in the wake of his latest heroic performance at the plate.
The Brewers boast the best record in baseball at 73-44 following their sweep over the Mets. They will look to stay hot Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are 23.0 games back in last place in the NL Central.
