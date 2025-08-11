Kansas City Royals Superstar Set to Rejoin Lineup Following Back Injury
Bobby Witt Jr. will start at shortstop and bat second for the Kansas City Royals against the Washington Nationals on Monday, per the club's official lineup card.
Witt missed Sunday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins due to back stiffness. It marked just the second absence of the season for the 25-year-old infielder, with his other coming as a result of knee discomfort on July 23.
Kansas City is 1-1 when Witt doesn't play, compared to their 57-59 record when he is active.
Witt made his second consecutive All-Star appearance earlier this summer and currently leads MLB with 37 doubles on the season. The reigning American League batting champion is hitting .284 with 17 home runs, 65 RBIs, 71 runs, 30 stolen bases, an .833 OPS and a 4.8 WAR through 116 games in 2025.
With Witt back in the lineup, Maikel Garcia has shifted back to third base and Adam Fraizer has returned to second. Jonathan India will be available off the bench with Randal Grichuk starting at designated hitter versus right-handed rookie Cade Cavalli.
First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
