St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras Exchanges Words With Milwaukee Brewers Dugout
Willson Contreras, a catcher by trade, started some drama at first base on Saturday.
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin led off the bottom of the third with a ground ball to the hot corner. St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado took a crow hop and delivered the assist to Contreras on the other side of the diamond, beating Durbin to the bag.
After Contreras made the putout at his new position, though, he took a step back into the basepath, colliding with Durbin as he tried to run out the grounder.
Durbin took a spill, drawing some trash talk from the Brewers' dugout. Contreras chirped right back, defending himself while an umpire tried to keep things under control.
Contreras had logged 11 appearances at first through his first four MLB seasons, then didn't play the position at all over the next five campaigns. He has ceded backstop duties in 2025, however, making all 54 of his appearances in the field this year at first.
The 33-year-old entered Saturday with two defensive runs saved since taking over at first full-time.
At the plate, Contreras is batting .253 with a .747 OPS. The three-time All-Star
Contreras' younger brother, William, has been the Brewers' catcher for three seasons running. The two NL Central stars are both under contract with their current clubs through 2027.
