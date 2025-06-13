Fastball

San Francisco Giants' Matt Chapman Set to See Specialist, Could Miss Rest of June

Matt Chapman has already gone to the injured list with a sprained right hand, but the San Francisco Giants third baseman could be out through the rest of the month.

San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) lays face down in pain after being picked off first base against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Chapman eventually stood, and remained in the game. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman is set to see a specialist in regards to his sprained right hand, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Friday afternoon.

Chapman suffered the injury sliding back into first base against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Initial X-rays came back negative, but he was placed on the injured list on Tuesday regardless.

The 32-year-old infielder will be eligible for activation on June 20. However, Olney added that Chapman's hand issue could keep him out for the rest of the month.

Chapman was batting .243 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, 30 RBIs, seven stolen bases, an .812 OPS and a 2.9 WAR prior to going down. To that point in the season, he had only missed one of the Giants' first 66 games.

The five-time Gold Glove winner – who inked a six-year, $151 million extension with the Giants last season – already has six defensive runs saved in the hot corner in 2025. His replacement, Casey Schmitt, has three defensive runs saved in 48 career appearances at third.

San Francisco had its seven-game winning streak snapped by the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Still, the club is just 1.0 game back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings.

The Giants and Dodgers will open up a series in Los Angeles on Friday, with first pitch on the books for 10:10 p.m. ET.

