San Francisco Giants' Matt Chapman Set to See Specialist, Could Miss Rest of June
San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman is set to see a specialist in regards to his sprained right hand, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Friday afternoon.
Chapman suffered the injury sliding back into first base against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Initial X-rays came back negative, but he was placed on the injured list on Tuesday regardless.
The 32-year-old infielder will be eligible for activation on June 20. However, Olney added that Chapman's hand issue could keep him out for the rest of the month.
Chapman was batting .243 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, 30 RBIs, seven stolen bases, an .812 OPS and a 2.9 WAR prior to going down. To that point in the season, he had only missed one of the Giants' first 66 games.
The five-time Gold Glove winner – who inked a six-year, $151 million extension with the Giants last season – already has six defensive runs saved in the hot corner in 2025. His replacement, Casey Schmitt, has three defensive runs saved in 48 career appearances at third.
San Francisco had its seven-game winning streak snapped by the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Still, the club is just 1.0 game back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings.
The Giants and Dodgers will open up a series in Los Angeles on Friday, with first pitch on the books for 10:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- VALDEZ MAKES HISTORY: Framber Valdez has racked up double-digit strikeouts on fewer than 100 pitches in each of his last two starts, leading the Houston Astros to victory both times. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE ON A TEAR: Aaron Judge hit his fourth home run in three games against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, slotting the New York Yankees superstar into multiple pages of the MLB history books. CLICK HERE
- MAYER BREAKS OUT: Marcelo Mayer became the ninth-youngest Boston Red Sox player ever to go yard twice in a game at Fenway Park, belting two homers against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.