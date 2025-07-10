Chicago Cubs All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Joins Historic Club in Record Speed
While Pete Crow-Armstrong has asserted himself as one of baseball's most dominant five-tool players this year, his power tool certainly stood out the most on Thursday.
The Chicago Cubs center fielder hit a 414-foot, two-run home run in the top of the third inning against the Minnesota Twins, giving his team an early 3-0 lead. After walking and scoring in the fifth, Crow-Armstrong blasted a 425-foot solo shot in the seventh.
Thursday marked Crow-Armstrong's fifth multi-home run showing of 2025. He also has sixth multi-steal games this season.
According to OptaSTATS, Crow-Armstrong is now one of seven players MLB history to record at least five multi-home run games and five multi-stolen base games in the same season. Former Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler was previously the fastest player to reach both marks, doing so in his 110th game.
It took Crow-Armstrong just 92 games to join the club.
Crow-Armstrong's season totals are also historic, considering he is already up to 25 homers and 27 steals through those 92 games.
Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is good for the fourth-fewest games to secure a 25-25 season in league history. Eric Davis did so in 69 games back in 1989, while Bobby Bonds and Alfonso Soriano needed 91 games in 1972 and 2002, respectively.
Crow-Armstrong also notched a double on Thursday, finishing the afternoon 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs and 10 total bases. The Cubs went on to win 8-1.
Before he heads down to Atlanta for the All-Star Game next week, Crow-Armstrong will help the Cubs close out the first half against the New York Yankees. Game one of that series is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET.
