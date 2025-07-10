San Francisco Giants' Justin Verlander Falling Victim to Historic Bad Luck in 2025
Justin Verlander has made nine trips to the All-Star Game over the course of his storied 20-year MLB career, but the future Hall of Famer did not punch his ticket to Atlanta this summer.
The 42-year-old right-hander has been putting up some of the worst numbers of his career, posting a 4.70 ERA, 1.422 WHIP and -0.5 WAR through 15 starts. Still, Verlander has managed to rack up 67 strikeouts while averaging 5.1 innings per outing.
Verlander showed flashes of his former self Wednesday, striking out seven in 6.0 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. Two of the four runs he allowed were unearned, so Verlander got credit for his sixth quality start of the season.
And yet, the Giants' offense provided no run support and Verlander was saddled with the loss. The Phillies went on to win 11-0.
Verlander is now 0-7 on the season. San Francisco has lost each of Verlander's last five starts, as well as all six of his quality starts, totaling a 4-11 record when he takes the mound.
According to OptaSTATS, there have been 4,200 starting pitchers who have entered the All-Star break with at least 65 strikeouts since the All-Star Game was established in 1933. Verlander is the only one who went into the break without a win.
Verlander has 262 career wins to his name, which leads all active pitchers and ranks 24th in the live ball era. He is still four wins behind Bob Feller on that list, having not added to his total since last September.
Related MLB Stories
- ACUÑA MOVES UP LIST: Ronald Acuña Jr. went yard twice against the Athletics on Wednesday, marking the 14th time that he has given the Atlanta Braves multiple home runs out of the leadoff spot in his career. CLICK HERE
- GIOLITO HEATING UP: Lucas Giolito tossed 6.0 scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, earning a spot in the Boston Red Sox's history books in the process. CLICK HERE
- WILLIAMS SET FOR SURGERY: Trevor Williams struggled in the first half of the 2025 season, going 3-10 in 17 starts with the Washington Nationals before he suffered an elbow injury. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.