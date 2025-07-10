New York Yankees Release DJ LeMahieu, Send Former Batting Champion Into Free Agency
The New York Yankees have released infielder DJ LeMahieu, the club announced Thursday morning.
LeMahieu was designated for assignment Wednesday, marking an end to his up-and-down seven-year stint in the Bronx. The soon-to-be 37-year-old had been manning second base, but he lost his spot in the starting lineup when the Yankees moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. over from third.
As a result, New York is on the hook for the roughly $7 million remaining on LeMahieu's contract for 2025, plus the $15 million he is owed in 2026.
LeMahieu was batting .266 with two home runs, three doubles, 12 RBIs, a .674 OPS and a 0.7 WAR in 45 games before getting cut loose.
Back when LeMahieu first joined the Yankees in 2019, he was one of the most reliable hitters in baseball. He was a two-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and one-time NL batting champion during his seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies, batting .299 between 2012 and 2018.
LeMahieu proceeded to make another All-Star appearance, win a Silver Slugger and finish fourth in AL MVP voting in his first year in New York. He won the AL batting title and earned another Silver Slugger in 2020, moving into third place in the AL MVP race.
But after batting .336 with a .922 OPS in his first two seasons with the Yankees, LeMahieu hit .258 with a .720 OPS over the following three campaigns. Then the injury bug hit in 2024, and he hit .228 with a .584 OPS in what turned out to be his final two seasons in pinstripes.
LeMahieu has been largely average on defense as of late, too, but perhaps another team would be interested in a veteran who can log time at first, second and third. After all, he sits alongside Mookie Betts, Molan Arenado and Salvador Perez as the only players in MLB with at least two Silver Sluggers and four Gold Gloves since 2014.
