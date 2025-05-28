Chicago Cubs' Breakout Star Does Something Not Seen in Last 23 Years of Baseball History
Chicago Cubs' youngster Pete Crow-Armstrong is putting together an excellent season at the age of 23. And while he looks like a lock for the All-Star Game, he's also thrusting himself into the MVP conversation with his historic start.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Pete Crow-Armstrong is the first player with 14+ HR and 16+ SB through the first 55 games of a season since Alfonso Soriano in 2002.
In addition to his 14 homers and 16 stolen bases, "PCA" also enters play on Wednesday with 49 RBIs. He's got an .856 OPS and a 139 OPS+. He pairs with Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki to make one of the most potent lineups in baseball, and they are a major reason why the Cubs are 34-21 and in first place in the National League Central.
It's also never a bad thing to be in the same company as Soriano, who was one of the best players of his generation.
Soriano spent 16 years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Cubs, becoming one of the more underrated players of the 21st Century.
He was a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger who hit 412 career home runs and drove in 1,159 runs. He hit 30 or more home runs in seven different seasons and also led the American League in stolen bases (41) in 2002. He stole more than 40 bases in three different seasons and owned a .270 career average.
