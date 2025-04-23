Fastball

Miami Marlins Top Prospect Agustín Ramírez on Historic Tear to Open MLB Career

Catcher Agustín Ramírez strung together another impressive performance at the plate on Tuesday, going 3-for-3 out of the Miami Marlins' cleanup spot.

Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez (50) scores against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Agustín Ramírez has been in the majors for all of two days, and he has already earned a spot in the history books.

The 23-year-old catcher looked right at home in the cleanup spot against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, already moving up from the No. 6 hole he filled in his MLB debut. He went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one walk and one RBI, setting the stage for the Miami Marlins to win 4-3.

Through two games, Ramírez is batting .833 with a 2.208 OPS. He has already racked up five hits, three extra-base hits, two walks and a stolen base.

According to OptaSTATS, no other player in MLB's modern era has hit all of those marks in their first two career big league contests.

Prior to getting called up Monday, Ramírez was batting .254 with three home runs, seven doubles, 12 RBIs, five stolen bases and a .791 OPS in 19 Triple-A games.

The Marlins acquired Ramírez last July, getting him back from the New York Yankees in exchange for All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. He is now ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Miami's farm system.

If Ramírez continues to produce at even half the level he has so far, it won't be long before he graduates from prospect status and dives head-first into the NL Rookie of the Year race.

Ramírez and the Marlins have a chance to sweep the Reds on Wednesday. First pitch from loanDepot Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

