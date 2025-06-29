Chicago Cubs in 'Serious' Trade Talks with Pittsburgh Pirates About All-Star Pitcher
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago Cubs are in "serious" trade talks with the Pittsburgh Pirates about former All-Star starter Mitch Keller.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have been engaged in serious trade talks for more than a week with the Chicago Cubs about starter Mitch Keller. Keller, who’s in the second year of a five-year, $77 million contract, is under control through 2028, earning $15 million this year, $16.5 million in 2026, $18 million in 2027 and $20 million in 2028.
Chicago is looking for improvements after losing Justin Steele to season-ending Tommy John surgery. Shota Imanaga also missed time with a hamstring injury, but recently returned to the rotation.
The Cubs have World Series aspirations and fortifying the rotation might be the best way to make them a reality. They enter play on Sunday at 49-34 and in first place in the National League Central. They last won the World Series in 2016.
As for Keller, he's been much better than his 2-10 record this season indicates. He's got a 3.90 ERA across 17 starts, striking out 77 batters in 99.1 innings.
A seven-year veteran, he's 38-60 lifetime. He made the All-Star Game in 2023 when he won 13 games.
Trading him would also open up some money for the Pirates to potentially make some moves in the offseason to help put a winner around Paul Skenes.
The Cubs will be back in action on Sunday against the Houston Astros, while the Pirates host the New York Mets.
