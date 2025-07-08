Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Joins Historic Company as Shocking All-Star Snub
From Juan Soto to George Springer, there were plenty of notable snubs who stood out when MLB announced the full All-Star Game rosters on Sunday.
Only one earned a spot in the history books by not punching his ticket to Atlanta.
Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki did not make the cut either, with Kyle Schwarber getting selected as Shohei Ohtani's backup instead. At the same time, Suzuki has logged 26 games in the outfield this season, so he could have snuck in there and stolen a spot from Ronald Acuña Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll, Kyle Stowers, Fernando Tatis Jr. or James Wood.
Suzuki, 30, has already notched career-highs in multiple categories. He is currently batting .263 with 25 home runs, 22 doubles, 77 RBIs, an .880 OPS and a 2.1 WAR through 86 games.
According to OptaSTATS' Greg Harvey, there have been 34 instances of an MLB player recorded at least 25 home runs, 20 doubles and 75 RBIs prior to the All-Star break. While 32 of them have made the All-Star Game, Suzuki joins Hank Greenberg as the only ones who did not.
Greenberg, who went on to win AL MVP that season, did not make his first All-Star appearance until 1937 – his sixth season in the majors. Following his retirement in 1947, Greenberg made the Hall of Fame in 1956, so Suzuki is in good company in that regard.
Should anyone drop out due to injury, Suzuki is likely on the shortlist of potential replacement All-Stars. Unless that happens, though, the breakout Japanese slugger will be one of the two most productive batters ever to get left out of All-Star Game festivities.
The Cubs have road series against the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees on the books prior to the All-Star break.
