Pittsburgh Pirates Star Slugger Oneil Cruz Set to Participate in Home Run Derby
Long known for his ability to crush the ball, Oneil Cruz is ready to take center stage in Atlanta next week.
The Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop-turned-center fielder announced Tuesday that he would be participating in the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby as part of the upcoming All-Star festivities at Truist Park. He is one of five players to claim a spot in the field, joining Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Washington Nationals outfielder outfielder James Wood and Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton.
Three openings remain with the event six days out.
Cruz is batting .203 with a .717 OPS through 80 games this season, recording 15 home runs, 11 doubles, 35 RBIs, 47 runs, 28 stolen bases and a 1.0 WAR along the way. His .402 slugging percentage ranks No. 47 in the National League, down from .449 in 2024 and his career mark of .438.
The 26-year-old has averaged 27 home runs per 162 games in his career, which got off to a hot start in 2021 and 2022 before injuries knocked him out for most of 2023.
In three career appearances at Truist Park, Cruz is 2-for-8 with a home run, two walks, two RBIs and a 1.025 OPS.
