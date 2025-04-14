Chicago Cubs Outfielder Kyle Tucker Proving to Be Historic Offseason Addition
Kyle Tucker didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet in Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the Chicago Cubs' new superstar still played a major part in his team's victory.
The 28-year-old outfielder went 1-for-4 with a double and a run, all while the Cubs went on to win 4-2. Tucker wound up going 4-for-12 with three runs, two RBIs and a walk in Los Angeles over the weekend, helping Chicago hold onto its spot atop the NL Central.
Tucker is now batting .324 with a 1.090 OPS since getting traded away by the Houston Astros in December. He has already racked up 23 hits, 19 runs, 18 RBIs and 15 walks through 18 games in a Cubs uniform.
According to OptaSTATS, no other player in MLB history has ever reached all of those marks through their first 18 games with a single franchise.
The three-time All-Star hardly could have opened his contract year on a higher note, with his red-hot start at the plate likely setting the table for a massive payday in the coming months. Considering what they gave up to get him, and how significant of an impact he has already made in Chicago, the Cubs are expected to do everything they can to lock Tucker up long term.
As for the short term, Tucker and the Cubs are set to open up a series with the San Diego Padres at 9:40 p.m. ET on Monday.
