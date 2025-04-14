New York Yankees' Aaron Judge Commits to Team USA For 2026 World Baseball Classic
Team USA has its first commit for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge went live on MLB Network's "MLB Central" Monday morning, announcing he would be suiting up for the United States next March. Manager Mark DeRosa, who is an analyst for MLB Network, confirmed that Judge would serve as Team USA's captain, taking over for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
This will mark Judge's first time playing in a World Baseball Classic. He did not represent the United States in 2023, as he was busy going through free agency that offseason.
"I was looking forward to this opportunity again and getting the chance to represent and be a captain, something that Trouty did the last time," Judge said. "It's a pretty special honor."
Judge said he hopes Trout, 33, still mans Team USA's outfield alongside him.
DeRosa said he plans to slow play the rest of his roster reveal after giving Judge the solo spotlight. He and Judge will have a press conference at 3:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Yankee Stadium.
Judge, 32, is in the third season of his nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees. The six-time All-Star and two-time MVP is a career .289 hitter with 321 home runs, 177 doubles, 736 RBIs, 704 walks, a 1.014 OPS and a 53.7 WAR.
DeRosa was reintroduced as Team USA's manager last week, running it back after finishing second in 2023. The rest of his staff – which includes longtime Yankees left-hander Andy Pettitte as pitching coach – was announced last Friday.
The United States will face off against Mexico, Great Britain, Italy and Brazil in Pool B between March 6 and March 11, 2026, with those initial games taking place in Houston. Team USA's potential quarterfinal contest would also be in Houston, while the semifinals and championship are slated to be played in Miami.
Related MLB Stories
- RODÓN SHELLED AGAIN: After giving up two home runs in a loss to the Giants on Sunday, veteran pitcher Carlos Rodón continued a historically poor start to his tenure with the Yankees. CLICK HERE
- ROCKIES OFF TO PUTRID START: The Padres held the Rockies off the board entirely over the weekend, ensuring that their NL West foes opened 2025 on a historic skid. CLICK HERE
- CROCHET MAKES HISTORY: Garrett Crochet took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in the Red Sox's win over the White Sox on Sunday, earning a spot on an exclusive list as a result. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.