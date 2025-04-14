Miami Marlins' Matt Mervis Continues Breakout With 5th Home Run in 6 Games
There are plenty of familiar faces towards the top of the MLB home run leaderboards, from Aaron Judge and Mike Trout to Corbin Carroll and Kyle Tucker.
One of the more surprising inclusions, though, is Miami Marlins first baseman Matt Mervis.
Mervis has blasted five home runs in his last six appearances alone, giving him the most homers in baseball since April 5. On the season as a whole, Mervis' five homers are tied for the seventh-most in the majors, only one back of the six league-leaders.
Miami has won three of its last four games thanks in large part to Mervis' power surge. The club now sits at 8-7, good for third place in the NL East.
The 26-year-old joins Josh Bell, Jake Burger, Jorge Soler, and Adam Duvall among the very few Marlins players who have hit five home runs in six games over the past five seasons. Going back further, Giancarlo Stanton, Dan Uggla, Hanley Ramirez, Mike Lowell, Cliff Floyd and Gary Sheffield also achieved the feat.
None of those franchise icons slugged at this pace so early in their Marlins tenures, though, as Mervis is only 11 games into his first stint with the club.
Miami acquired Mervis in December, when they traded utility man Vidal Bruján to the Chicago Cubs. Mervis was ranked as the Cubs' No. 7 prospect entering 2023, but he wound up hitting .155 with three home runs, 14 RBIs, a .481 OPS and a -0.8 WAR across his 36 big league appearances in Chicago.
Through his first five games this season, Mervis was 2-for-15 with one RBI, one run and one walk. In the six games since, Mervis is 8-for-19 with 10 RBIs, five runs and two walks.
Mervis is now batting .294 with a 1.077 OPS and 0.2 WAR so far in 2025.
The Marlins are off Monday prior to their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Related MLB Stories
- JUDGE JOINS USA: Aaron Judge went live on MLB Network to announce he would be playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, getting named captain by manager Mark DeRosa. CLICK HERE
- ROCKIES OFF TO PUTRID START: The Padres held the Rockies off the board entirely over the weekend, ensuring that their NL West foes opened 2025 on a historic skid. CLICK HERE
- CROCHET MAKES HISTORY: Garrett Crochet took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in the Red Sox's win over the White Sox on Sunday, earning a spot on an exclusive list as a result. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.