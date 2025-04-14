Fernando Tatis Jr. is the 7th in the Wild Card era with at least 4 HR, 6 SB, 9 RBI and 13 runs scored through his first 15 games of the season, joining:



Elly De La Cruz (2024)

Jose Altuve (2016)

Ian Kinsler (2009)

Brian Roberts (2005)

Carlos Beltrán (2004)

Larry Walker (1997)