San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Off to Historic Start to 2025 Season
The San Diego Padres' pitchers got all the praise this weekend, thanks to their three consecutive shutouts against the Colorado Rockies.
At the plate, though, one of their biggest stars made history in his own right.
Right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. hit home runs on Friday and Saturday, finishing the series 4-for-13. Through the first 16 games of the Padres' season, Tatis is batting .351 with four home runs, six stolen bases, nine RBIs, 13 runs and a .994 OPS in 15 appearances.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Tatis is the seventh player in the Wild Card era to record at least four home runs, six stolen bases, nine RBIs and 13 runs in his first 15 games of a season.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz was the last player to achieve the feat, doing so in 2024. Before him, only Jose Altuve, Ian Kinsler, Brian Roberts, Carlos Beltrán and Larry Walker occupied the list.
Tatis is the only Padres player in the exclusive club.
Tatis was historically productive through his first three MLB seasons, batting .292 with a .965 OPS between 2019 and 2021 while averaging 48 home runs, 116 RBIs, 31 stolen bases and an 8.0 WAR per 162 games.
After working through a wrist injury and serving a performance-enhancing drug suspension in 2022, though, Tatis proceeded to hit .265 with a .796 OPS between 2023 and 2024. And while he returned to the All-Star Game last summer, he missed 60 games due to a stress reaction in his right femur.
It seems like Tatis is back to his old self in 2025, based on his production thus far. The 26-year-old has served as the leadoff man for a 13-3 Padres squad that owns the best record in baseball, all while he ranks No. 4 in MLB with a 1.3 WAR.
The Padres are slated to open a home series against the Chicago Cubs at 9:40 p.m. ET on Monday.
Related MLB Stories
- MERVIS ON HR STREAK: Matt Mervis fizzled out with the Chicago Cubs, but the first baseman is one of the hottest hitters in MLB just a few weeks into his time with the Miami Marlins. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE JOINS USA: Aaron Judge went live on MLB Network to announce he would be playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, getting named captain by manager Mark DeRosa. CLICK HERE
- ROCKIES OFF TO PUTRID START: The Padres held the Rockies off the board entirely over the weekend, ensuring that their NL West foes opened 2025 on a historic skid. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.