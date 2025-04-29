Fastball

Washington Nationals’ Paul DeJong Ruled Out 2 Months Following Nose Surgery

Paul DeJong suffered a broken nose when he got hit in the face by a pitch on April 15, ultimately opting for surgery that could keep the Washington Nationals infielder out until the All-Star break.

Sam Connon

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong (14) leaves the field bloodied after being hit in the face by a Pittsburgh Pirates pitch during the sixth inning at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong (14) leaves the field bloodied after being hit in the face by a Pittsburgh Pirates pitch during the sixth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran infielder Paul DeJong, who got in in the face by a pitch on April 15, is unlikely to rejoin the Washington Nationals’ lineup anytime soon.

DeJong suffered a broken nose and a gash under his left eye as a result of the scary play against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It took a few weeks before the swelling went down, meaning he couldn’t undergo sinus, orbital plate and nose surgery until Monday.

As reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, DeJong won’t be able to play again for at least two more months. He could very well be out until the All-Star break in mid-July, costing the Nationals a key veteran for the rest of the first half of the season.

DeJong appeared in 16 games prior to his injury, batting .204 with a .523 OPS and 0.0 WAR. He had chipped in at both shortstop and third base.

After spending the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, DeJong has bounced around between the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Nationals in the past 21 months alone. The 31-year-old has a lifetime WAR of 13.3.

Related MLB Stories

  • MYERS' HISTORIC BLAST NOT ENOUGH: The Marlins came to life when Dane Myers tied the score with a grand slam on Monday night, but the Dodgers pulled back ahead and stole the win regardless. CLICK HERE
  • BIZARRE NYM SAVE: José Ureña gave up five earned runs in 3.0 innings Monday night, but still recorded a save in the Mets' 19-5 win over the Nationals. CLICK HERE
  • GIBSON SET FOR DEBUT: Kyle Gibson has been building up his workload in the minors, overcoming a back injury to join a struggling Orioles rotation against the Yankees. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries