New York Mets' José Ureña Somehow Gets Credit For Save in Historically Unique Outing
On a night where almost everything went right for the New York Mets down the stretch, José Ureña didn't have his best showing.
And yet, the veteran righty still earned a spot in the history books.
Ureña, who just had his contract selected on Sunday, took the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals. The Mets had just gone up 11-0 in the top of that frame, and Ureña preserved that lead by retiring the side in order.
New York made it 15-0 in the eighth, further putting the game away. Ureña got shelled when he came back out, though, giving up solo home runs to James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe before the rest of Washington's lineup joined in on the action.
Ureña issued a walk in the ninth, but didn't allow a hit or run in that inning. All the damage came in the eighth, when he gave up seven hits and five runs – all earned.
But by closing out the Mets' 19-5 win, Ureña got credit for the save.
According to StatMuse Baseball, Ureña became the third pitcher in MLB history to give up seven hits, five earned runs and two home runs in 3.0 innings and still record a save. Los Angeles Angels right-hander Jerome Williams was the last to achieve the odd feat, doing so on July 30, 2012.
Minnesota Twins righty Dave Goltz established the club on June 6, 1973.
Ureña pitched for the Miami Marlins from 2015 to 2020, but has been a journeyman ever since. He spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers over the past four seasons alone.
The 33-year-old is 44-77 with a 4.80 ERA, 1.405 WHIP and 2.3 WAR in his MLB career, making 152 starts and 81 relief outings. The save he pick up Monday was the sixth of his career.
New York improved to 20-9 with the win, good for the best record in baseball.
