Chicago Cubs Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong Has Speed-Run His Way to Historic Season
The Chicago Cubs aren't even one-third of the way through the 2025 season, and Pete Crow-Armstrong is already tearing his way through the franchise history books.
Crow-Armstrong leads the National League with a 3.1 WAR through 47 games, playing a major role in the Cubs' rise to first place in the division. The 23-year-old outfielder is batting .290 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles, three triples, 36 runs, 38 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a .909 OPS.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Crow-Armstrong's WAR is already the highest in a season by a Cubs outfielder under the age of 24 since Augie Galan posted a 6.0 WAR in 1935.
At his current pace, Crow-Armstrong could end the year with 41 home runs, 41 doubles, 10 triples, 124 runs, 131 RBIs, 48 stolen bases and a 10.7 WAR. That would mark quite the leap for Crow-Armstrong, who had a respectable 2.3 WAR across 123 games as a rookie in 2024, in spite of his .237 batting average and .670 OPS.
The only MLB player ever to record a 40-40-40 season is Alfonso Soriano, who did so with the Washington Nationals in 2006, although he only had 96 RBIs and a 6.1 WAR. Crow-Armstrong could out-do Soriano, if he keeps up this historic pace.
Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs are set to open up a series with the Miami Marlins on Monday. First pitch from loanDepot Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
