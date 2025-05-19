Washington Nationals' Mitchell Parker in Line to Return to Mound After Injury Scare
Mitchell Parker hasn't exactly been producing at a high level as of late, but he is still a key member of the Washington Nationals' starting rotation.
As a result, the team found itself in a precarious situation when the 25-year-old southpaw got hit by a 107 mile-per-hour comebacker his last time out on May 14. Parker got the hook then and there and had his left knee wrapped in a bandage after the game.
Even when the bandages came off the next day, MASN Sports' Bobby Blanco reported that there was a big bruise on the back of Parker's knee.
Parker is still penciled in as the Nationals' starter for Tuesday's showdown with the Atlanta Braves, though, so it appears that he has been cleared to continue pitching. He will match up with right-hander Spencer Strider, who will be coming off the injured list after missing a month with a hamstring strain.
While Parker isn't a former All-Star like Strider, he was pitching like one to open the season. Through his first five starts of 2025, Parker went 3-1 with a 1.29 ERA, 0.928 WHIP and 1.6 WAR.
Parker is 0-2 with a 9.68 ERA, 1.981 WHIP and -0.9 WAR in his four starts since, however.
In 29 starts as a rookie last season, Parker went 7-10 with a 4.29 ERA, 1.305 WHIP and 0.7 WAR. He is 3-3 with a 4.32 ERA, 1.300 WHIP and 0.7 WAR so far this year.
The Nationals and Braves' divisional series will start Tuesday, with Parker throwing out the first pitch at 6:45 p.m. ET.
