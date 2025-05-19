Los Angeles Angels On Pace to Post Historically Poor Offensive Numbers in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels came out on top in the Freeway Series over the weekend, sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers by putting their deep-seated offensive struggles behind them.
Between the three contests, the Angels scored 23 runs and posted a .373 on-base percentage. They racked up eight hits and drew six walks in Sunday's finale, scoring runs in the eighth and ninth to secure the 6-4 road win.
And still, the Angels' on-base percentage on the season ranks dead last in MLB at .282.
As noted by Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, there have only been two teams to finish a season with a lower OBP than the Angels' mark right now since the expansion era began in 1961. The 2022 Oakland Athletics had a .281 OBP, while the 2024 Chicago White Sox had a .278 OBP.
Among the Angels' worst offenders are Kevin Newman, Taylor Ward, Travis d'Arnaud, Tim Anderson and Jo Adell, all of whom have OBPs at .250 or below. Nolan Schanuel, Yoán Moncada and Zach Neto are leading the team with OBPs between .336 and .356, but none of them would even crack the top-five on the Dodgers' leaderboards.
At 20-25, the Angels are off to a considerably better start than the White Sox or Colorado Rockies, who rank No. 28 and No. 29 in on-base percentage. With an expected win-loss record of 17-28, though, they are getting decently lucky in spite of their struggles to put ducks on the pond.
The Angels will start a road series against the Athletics on Monday, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET.
