Los Angeles Angels On Pace to Post Historically Poor Offensive Numbers in 2025

Even after their surprise sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend, the Los Angeles Angels' .282 on-base percentage is tracking to be the third-worst in MLB since 1961.

Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tim Anderson (77) singles against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium.
Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tim Anderson (77) singles against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels came out on top in the Freeway Series over the weekend, sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers by putting their deep-seated offensive struggles behind them.

Between the three contests, the Angels scored 23 runs and posted a .373 on-base percentage. They racked up eight hits and drew six walks in Sunday's finale, scoring runs in the eighth and ninth to secure the 6-4 road win.

And still, the Angels' on-base percentage on the season ranks dead last in MLB at .282.

As noted by Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, there have only been two teams to finish a season with a lower OBP than the Angels' mark right now since the expansion era began in 1961. The 2022 Oakland Athletics had a .281 OBP, while the 2024 Chicago White Sox had a .278 OBP.

Among the Angels' worst offenders are Kevin Newman, Taylor Ward, Travis d'Arnaud, Tim Anderson and Jo Adell, all of whom have OBPs at .250 or below. Nolan Schanuel, Yoán Moncada and Zach Neto are leading the team with OBPs between .336 and .356, but none of them would even crack the top-five on the Dodgers' leaderboards.

At 20-25, the Angels are off to a considerably better start than the White Sox or Colorado Rockies, who rank No. 28 and No. 29 in on-base percentage. With an expected win-loss record of 17-28, though, they are getting decently lucky in spite of their struggles to put ducks on the pond.

The Angels will start a road series against the Athletics on Monday, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET.

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

