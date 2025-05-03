Chicago Cubs Throttle Division Rivals as Offense Continues Historic Run
The Chicago Cubs blasted the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night thanks to some elite starting pitching from Ben Brown and an offensive attack that generated 12 hits and three home runs.
Chicago is now 20-13 on the season and they lead the National League Central. The Brewers are 16-17 and in third place. They won the division a season ago by a whopping 10 games, but the Cubs clearly have designs on reversing that.
Chicago's offense is on a historic level, doing things it hasn't since before WWII.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
The Cubs’ eight games with at least ten runs are tied with 1938 for their most through 33 games since 1900
Trading for Kyle Tucker has been one of the best moves that any team made in the offseason, as he's anchoring the lineup while hitting .285. Seiya Suzuki has also performed well, hitting .291 and Pete Crow-Armstrong looks like one of the breakout players in the league. He had two homers on Friday night to raise his average to .271. He's got eight homers, 23 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
Brown went six innings, striking out four. He surrendered just four hits and walked nobody.
The Cubs are back in action on Saturday night when they take on the Brewers at 7:10 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon will pitch for Chicago against longtime lefty Jose Quintana.
Taillon is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA while Quintana has been a revelation for Milwaukee, going 4-0 with a 1.14. He previously pitched for the Cubs during the 2017-2020 seasons.
