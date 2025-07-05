Christian Walker Continues Historic Dominance of Los Angeles Dodgers on July 4

8+ homers in a 6-game span at a road venue:



2024-25 Christian Walker, Dodger Stadium

2016 Mookie Betts, Camden Yards

2011-12 Jose Bautista, Target Field

2001-03 Shawn Green, Miller Park

1998-99 Carlos Delgado, Ameriquest Field in Arlington

1994-97 Ken Griffey Jr., SkyDome…