Christian Walker Continues Historic Dominance of Los Angeles Dodgers on July 4
Christian Walker, a former Arizona Diamondbacks standout, clearly enjoyed his trip back to the National League West on Friday.
Playing for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Walker went 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. The Astros won 18-1 and Walker continued his historic dominance in LA.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
8+ homers in a 6-game span at a road venue:
2024-25 Christian Walker, Dodger Stadium
2016 Mookie Betts, Camden Yards
2011-12 Jose Bautista, Target Field
2001-03 Shawn Green, Miller Park
1998-99 Carlos Delgado, Ameriquest Field in Arlington
1994-97 Ken Griffey Jr., SkyDome
1975-76 Mike Schmidt, Wrigley Field
1936-37 Joe DiMaggio, Sportsman’s Park
@EliasSports
Those numbers go back to last season when Walker was still a member of the D-backs, but perhaps going back to LA will be the jolt he needs to get season in order. After signing a multi-year deal in Houston over the offseason, the 34-year-old is hitting .231 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs. He also only has a .293 on-base percentage.
Now, the Astros are on a tear (53-35), even without his production, but if he gets hot, the Astros could completely run away with the American League West and put themselves in position for top billing in the AL playoff picture.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Shohei Ohtani will open the game for the Dodgers while All-Star Framber Valdez pitches for Houston. Ohtani has thrown four innings since returning from Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.25 ERA. Valdez is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA.
