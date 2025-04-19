Fastball

Cincinnati Reds' Lefty Tosses Historic Gem in Second Start of Season

Coming off a tough loss on Thursday, the Reds rebounded on Friday to beat the Orioles 8-3 behind a great start from Andrew Abbott.

Brady Farkas

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Coming off a difficult loss on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the Cincinnati Reds rebounded to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 at Camden Yards on Friday.

With the win, the Reds are now 10-10 on the season while the Orioles dropped to 8-11.

The Reds scored three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth as part of a 11-hit attack. Elly De La Cruz hit a three-run homer and Matt McLain went 1-for-4 with his fourth blast of the year.

On the mound, Andrew Abbott dominated to the tune of 11 strikeouts over 6.0 innings. He walked one, gave up two hits and gave up just one earned run. Through two starts, he's 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA.

He also made some team history, per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:

Andrew Abbott is the 6th left-hander in Reds franchise history to post multiple 11+ K, 1/0 BB starts in their career, joining Johnny Vander Meer, Joe Nuxhall, Don Gullett, Tony Cingrani and Nick Lodolo.

Now 25, Abbott was a second-round pick of the Reds back in 2021. He's 10-10 for his career with a 3.72 ERA.

The Reds and Orioles will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Hunter Greene, who is in the early running for the National League Cy Young Award, pitches for Cincinnati. He's 2-1 with a 0.98 ERA in the early going, striking out 31 batters. Brandon Young, 26, will make his major league debut for the Orioles.

