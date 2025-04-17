Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Pitchers Combine For Historic Dud
Germán Márquez didn't even get out of the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, but it isn't as if Bobby Miller did much better against the Colorado Rockies.
Miller allowed three hits and one run in the top of the first, then gave up back-to-back home runs in the top of the third – one of which was a grand slam. The Dodgers still held a 7-6 lead when Miller exited the contest, though, thanks to their own offense jumping on Márquez early.
Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman both took Márquez deep in the bottom of the first, while Andy Pages and Austin Barnes each notched two-RBI base hits later in the frame. Los Angeles wound up batting around the order, getting another RBI single out of Ohtani before Márquez was pulled with two down.
Together, Miller and Márquez combined to give up 14 hits, 13 earned runs and four home runs in 3.2 innings of work.
As noted by OptaSTATS, no other MLB game has featured two starting pitchers allowing that many hits, earned runs and home runs in fewer than 4.0 innings since earned runs became an official stat in 1913.
Wednesday marked Miller's first outing of the 2025 regular season. He went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.102 WHIP and 2.0 WAR across 22 starts as a rookie in 2023, then posted an 8.52 ERA, 1.768 WHIP and -1.9 WAR in 13 starts in 2024.
Márquez, meanwhile, is now 0-2 with an 8.27 ERA and 1.837 WHIP four starts into his 2025 campaign. He was 65-56 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.283 WHIP and 16.0 WAR for his career prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, ranking third among NL pitchers in starts between 2017 and 2022.
Neither the 26-year-old Dodger nor 30-year-old Rockie put their best stuff on display Wednesday night, sparking an NL West slugfest. Los Angeles ultimately came out on top 8-7, completing their sweep over Colorado.
Related MLB Stories
- VLADDY FINALLY HITS HR: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., just a week removed from signing a $500 million contract extension with the Blue Jays, didn't hold back when he finally went yard against the Braves. CLICK HERE
- STRIDER HITS MILESTONE: Spencer Strider made his long-awaited return from elbow surgery when the Braves faced the Blue Jays on Wednesday, notching his 500th career strikeout in the fifth inning. CLICK HERE
- NG NAMED AUSL COMMISH: Kim Ng, who became the first woman in MLB history to serve as a team's general manager, is set to take over the Athletes Unlimited Softball League in 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.