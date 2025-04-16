Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Shares NSFW Reaction to His 1st Home Run of 2025
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hadn't shown a ton of pop since he put pen to paper on a record-breaking contract last week, but the Toronto Blue Jays slugger broke out in a big way Wednesday.
Guerrero led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a home run, giving his team a 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves. It marked Guerrero's first home run since his $500 million extension was officially announced, as well as his second extra-base hit in his last 12 games.
When he got back to Toronto's dugout, someone yelled towards Guerrero that it was about time. Guerrero seemed to agree, echoing the sentiment with some colorful language that got picked up on the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast (Warning: Clip includes NSFW language).
Guerrero finished the afternoon 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI, all while the Blue Jays went on to win 3-1. He is now batting .292 with one home run, four doubles, seven runs, 10 RBIs and a .762 OPS in 19 games this season.
In 159 games last year, Guerrero hit .323 with 30 home runs, 44 doubles, 103 RBIs, a .940 OPS and a 6.2 WAR. He did all of that despite batting .206 with a .643 OPS through April 26, recording just three home runs, three doubles, 10 runs and 10 RBIs through his first 27 games of 2024.
The four-time All-Star is also a two-time Silver Slugger and two-time member of the All-MLB First Team.
Guerrero and the Blue Jays will take Thursday off before opening a series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday. First pitch from Rogers Centre that night is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.
