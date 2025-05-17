Corbin Carroll Joins Extremely Rare Baseball History in Arizona Diamondbacks First 45 Games
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-0 on Friday night at Chase Field, moving to 24-21 on the season. The Rockies fell to 7-37 and are on track for the worst record in baseball history.
Corbin Carroll went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in the win, putting himself in an extremely rare group in baseball history through 45 games.
Per @MLBStats:
Corbin Carroll is the first player since Eddie Mathews in 1959 with at least 14 HR, 50 hits, and 5 triples in his first 45 games of a season.
Carroll, 24, was the Rookie of the Year winner in 2023, and is now hitting .287 with 14 homers and 31 RBIs. He has seven steals and a .359 on-base percentage. He's a driving force in the D-backs lineup and could be in line for a second All-Star appearance.
Mathews was a 12-time All-Star in his career who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1978. He hit 512 career home runs and had a lifetime batting average of .271.
The Diamondbacks and Rockies will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. All-Star Zac Gallen will take the ball for Arizona while German Marquez, also an All-Star, will pitch for Colorado.
Both pitchers have struggled in the early going, with Gallen sitting at 3-5 with a 4.59 ERA. Marquez has gone 1-6 thus far with an 8.27.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon before Arizona plays the Dodgers on Monday night.
