Corbin Carroll Joins Extremely Rare Baseball History in Arizona Diamondbacks First 45 Games

Carroll went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in a Friday win over the Rockies, putting himself in a special group of baseball history.

Brady Farkas

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) doubles in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on May 16.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) doubles in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on May 16. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-0 on Friday night at Chase Field, moving to 24-21 on the season. The Rockies fell to 7-37 and are on track for the worst record in baseball history.

Corbin Carroll went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in the win, putting himself in an extremely rare group in baseball history through 45 games.

Per @MLBStats:

Corbin Carroll is the first player since Eddie Mathews in 1959 with at least 14 HR, 50 hits, and 5 triples in his first 45 games of a season.

Carroll, 24, was the Rookie of the Year winner in 2023, and is now hitting .287 with 14 homers and 31 RBIs. He has seven steals and a .359 on-base percentage. He's a driving force in the D-backs lineup and could be in line for a second All-Star appearance.

Mathews was a 12-time All-Star in his career who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1978. He hit 512 career home runs and had a lifetime batting average of .271.

The Diamondbacks and Rockies will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. All-Star Zac Gallen will take the ball for Arizona while German Marquez, also an All-Star, will pitch for Colorado.

Both pitchers have struggled in the early going, with Gallen sitting at 3-5 with a 4.59 ERA. Marquez has gone 1-6 thus far with an 8.27.

The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon before Arizona plays the Dodgers on Monday night.

