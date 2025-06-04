Corbin Carroll of Arizona Diamondbacks Now Has Historic Stats Through 60 Games
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 on Tuesday night behind a monster performance from outfielder Corbin Carroll. The National League Rookie of the Year from 2023 went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs.
For the year, he's now hitting .262 with 18 homers, 39 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. And that stat line has created some baseball history, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Corbin Carroll is the first player in MLB history to have at least 18 HR, 6 3B and 10 SB through the first 60 games of a season.
One of the best runners in baseball, Carroll is a threat to wreak havoc on the bases each time he steps on the field. The former first-round pick is enjoying a nice bounce back after last season, which saw him struggle through the entire first half. Carroll had 22 home runs for the entirety of 2024.
In addition to his positive night, the D-backs also got two home runs from Ketel Marte, who now has 10 on the season. Arizona was able to rough up All-Star hurler Spencer Strider, who lasted just five innings and gave up five earned runs on six hits.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Arizona will send veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly to the mound while reigning National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale pitches for Atlanta.
Kelly is 5-2 with a 3.78 ERA and Sale is 3-3 with a 3.06.
