Corbin Carroll Regains Form For Arizona Diamondbacks, Joins Team History Through 24 Games
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost on Wednesday, dropping a 7-6 extra-innings contest to the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field.
With the loss, the D'Backs are 14-10 while the win moves the Rays to 10-14. Despite the loss, it continues to be an excellent 2025 thus far for Diamondbacks' star Corbin Carroll. He went 2-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and three RBIs. The second home run was his ninth of the season, and put Carroll in some special team history through 24 games.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most HR in team’s first 24 games, Diamondbacks history:
2001 Luis Gonzalez: 13
2025 Corbin Carroll: 9
2010 Mark Reynolds: 9
2010 Kelly Johnson: 9
2004 Richie Sexson: 9
2000 Steve Finley: 9
Carroll, 24, was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2023 but struggled to the tune of a .231 average last season. Now, he's hitting .327 with the nine homers, 22 RBIs and four stolen bases. He's carrying a .404 on-base percentage.
Despite the D'Backs strong record, they are in fourth place in the National League West entering play on Thursday.
They'll be back in action on Thursday night against the Rays with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Drew Rasmussen will pitch for Tampa Bay while former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes pitches for Arizona.
Rasmussen has been off to an excellent start, going 1-1 with a microscopic 0.87 ERA. Burnes has gotten off to a slower start after signing with Arizona in the offseason.
He's 0-1 with a 4.64 ERA.
