Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows Extends Hitting Streak, Makes Franchise History
Parker Meadows hasn't been setting the world on fire this October, but he has been historically reliable at the top of the Detroit Tigers' lineup.
The 24-year-old outfielder led off Game 4 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians with a double to center on Thursday night. Nobody drove him in, though, and he was stranded at the end of the first inning.
That two-bagger did help Meadows extend his hitting streak to six games, dating back to Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Houston Astros. Meadows has recorded exactly one hit in each of Detroit's playoff games thus far, with his solo home run in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series standing out as the most notable to this point.
According to MLB Stats, Meadows' hitting streak is now tied for the second longest to start a postseason career in Tigers history.
Hall of Fame second baseman Charlie Gehringer recorded a hit in all seven games of the 1934 World Series, which was his first trip to the playoffs. Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline, meanwhile, had a six-game hitting streak to open the 1968 World Series.
Gehringer and Kaline each helped lead the Tigers to a championship in their careers, so joining them in the franchise history books is no easy feat.
Meadows has appeared in 119 regular season games since making his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2023. In that time, he has hit .241 with 95 hits, 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 17 stolen bases, a .729 OPS and a 3.1 WAR.
So far these playoffs, Meadows has hit .261 with a .696 OPS.
The Tigers and Guardians are currently tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 4. If Detroit can pull ahead, they will punch their ticket to the ALCS for the first time since 2013.
