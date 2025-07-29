Detroit Tigers Pitchers Accomplish Something Not Seen in More Than 70 Years of History
After previously dropping 12 of their last 13 games, the Detroit Tigers have now won back-to-back contests.
Detroit toppled the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon before beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Monday night.
They are now 62-46 while the D-backs are 51-56 and moving toward a full-fledged sell-off at the July 31 trade deadline.
Tigers top prospect Troy Melton dominated on the mound, throwing seven shutout innings and striking out five. He scattered just five hits and walked no one. He's also part of a historic three-game stretch in team history, per Tigers PR:
Tigers starters have thrown 6.0+ shutout innings in three-straight games.
It's the third time this has happened in franchise history, with other instances coming in 1949 and 1910.
Melton is the No. 6 ranked prospect in a loaded Tigers system. The 22-year-old was a fourth-round pick of Detroit in the 2022 draft out of San Diego State and now has 12 strikeouts in his first 12 major league innings. Offensively, he was backed by Andy Ibanez, who hit his third home run of the season, and Dillon Dingler, who hit his ninth.
Former Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez took the loss, giving up five earned runs over six innings. He's now 3-7 with a 5.63 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Casey Mize will pitch for Detroit while Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for Arizona.
Mize, an All-Star, is 9-4 with a 3.40 ERA.
