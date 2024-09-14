Fastball

Detroit Tigers Pitching Staff Makes Awesome Team History in Near No-Hitter

The Detroit Tigers came one out shy of a no-hitter on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Though they missed out on the no-no, they still did make some incredible team history.

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Beau Brieske (4) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sept 8.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Beau Brieske (4) delivers a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sept 8. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers came one out shy of a combined no-hitter on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles, but they did still make some incredible team history as a pitching staff.

Per @StatsCentre on social media

Coming 1 out from a combined no-hitter in Friday's 1-0 win vs BAL, the @Tigers still posted the 1st single game occurrence in franchise history of 0 runs allowed, 1 hit or fewer allowed and at least 12 strikeouts as a team (Prior high in that regard: 12 on 4 different occasions)

Beau Brieske started for Detroit, serving as an opener. He worked 1.1 innings before giving way to Brant Hurter, who worked 5.2 frames with eight strikeouts. Brenan Hanifee worked a scoreless eighth and Tyler Holton had the ninth. He earned the save despite giving up the hit to Gunnar Henderson which ended the no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth.

The Tigers have gotten incredibly hot over the last month of action and are now 76-72 on the year. They are now just 2.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They also have the benefit of ending the year with the Chicago White Sox, so there are more chances to stack victories with just 14 games to play.

The Tigers and Orioles will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:10 p.m. ET. Former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the O's while the Tigers haven't named a starter as of this posting.

