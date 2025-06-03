Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter Ends Decade-Long Drought With 3-Home Run Game
When Kerry Carpenter blasted a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night, it was merely a sign of things to come for the Detroit Tigers slugger.
Carpenter struck out swinging to end the second inning, but he added another two-run shot in the fourth. When the 27-year-old stepped up to the plate again in the sixth, he notched his third two-run homer of the contest.
On top of putting Detroit up 10-0, that helped Carpenter record the first three-home run game by a Tigers player since Victor Martinez achieved the feat on June 16, 2016.
As noted by the Tigers' public relations team, there have now been 25 instances of a Detroit player hitting three home runs in a single game. Cecil Fielder did so three times, while Miguel Cabrera, Higginson and Rocky Colavito each did it twice.
Carpenter could have tied the MLB single-game record with a fourth home run, but he cranked a 330-foot fly out to center instead.
The Tigers went on to win 13-1, improving to 40-21 on the season. They became the first MLB team to reach 40 victories in 2025, all while boosting their run differential to plus-98.
Carpenter is now batting .276 with 13 home runs, 27 RBIs and an .822 OPS through 56 games this year. He is on pace to easily surpass the 20 home runs he hit in 2023, as well as the 18 he hit in 2024.
Related MLB Stories
- GALARRAGA GAME ANNIVERSARY: On June 2, 2010, umpire Jim Joyce botched what could have been a game-ending call at first base, costing Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga a perfect game against the Cleveland Indians. CLICK HERE
- TOVAR SEEMS OK: Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar left the Colorado Rockies' showdown with the Miami Marlins on Monday night after feeling a pinch around his left ribcage. CLICK HERE
- GRITTY TIGS MASHING: Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene are the only pair of teammates in the American League with at least 13 home runs and 40 RBIs, making Detroit Tigers history in the process. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.