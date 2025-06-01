Detroit Tigers Sluggers Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene Off to Historic Start to 2025
The Detroit Tigers currently boast the best record in baseball, and their top-two sluggers are a major reason why.
First baseman Spencer Torkelson led Detroit with 14 home runs, 42 RBIs and an .865 OPS heading into Sunday's series finale with the Kansas City Royals. Outfielder Riley Greene ranked second on the team in all three categories, recording 13 home runs, 40 RBIs and an .820 OPS through May 31.
Torkelson and Greene are the only pair of teammates in the American League with at least 13 home runs and 40 RBIs so far this season. The Tigers' PR team noted that their combined production at the plate marks the first time in franchise history that two Detroit players have had 13-plus homers entering action on June 1.
Greene was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, while Torkelson went No. 1 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. As a result, the pair was saddled with high expectations from the start.
It appears that the former top prospects are living up to the hype in 2025, powering their team to victory time and time again.
