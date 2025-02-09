Four Miami Marlins Set to Join Inaugural Class of Team Hall of Fame in 2025
Congratulations are in order for four major contributors to the Miami Marlins organization as the team announced it will honor an inaugural class of a new team Hall of Fame in 2025.
Former managers Jim Leyland and Jack McKeon are getting in, as are former infielder Luis Castillo and utility player Jeff Conine.
Per a press release on the news:
"We are proud to launch the Marlins Legends Hall of Fame and create a deserving tribute for legends who have played integral roles in shaping our franchise," Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman said. "This year’s inaugural class set the standard for what it means to be a Marlin, and we are thrilled to honor them this season. Through inspiring dedication and a lasting legacy, they left indelible marks on our community both on and off the field."
MLB.com reports that each person will be honored separately this season and there will be bobblehead releases of each person as well opportunities for fans to interact.
Leyland spent 22 years as a big-league manager with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers. He spent two years with the Marlins (1997 and 1998), going 146-178 and leading the organization to its first-ever World Series championship in 1997. He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024.
McKeon spent 16 years as a manager across five teams: Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Marlins. He was with the Marlins for four years (2003-2005, 2011), going 281-257. He led the Marlins to their second championship in 2003, where they beat the New York Yankees.
As for Castlllo, he spent 15 years in the majors with the Marlins, Minnesota Twins and New York Mets. With the Marlins, he was a three-time All-Star and a member of the '03 title team. He won three Gold Gloves with the organization.
Conine was a 17-year veteran across six teams, but he's most known for his eight-year run with the Marlins. A two-time All-Star on South Beach, he was part of the 1997 title team. He hit 120 homers in the Aqua and Black.
