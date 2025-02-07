Red Sox, Yankees Legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Gives Amazing News Regarding His Cancer
Congratulations are in order for Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, who announced on Friday that he is cancer-free.
We learned in September that he was battling prostate cancer.
An extremely emotional day I can’t thank my doctor’s Dr. Engleman and Dr. Heidenberg enough also to everyone for your thoughts and prayers Debbie and I are pleased to announce I am cancer free
One of the best hitters in baseball history, Boggs spent 18 years in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He was an original member of the Rays franchise when they began play in 1998.
Boggs recorded 3,010 career hits, getting his 3,000th with the Rays as part of the organization's first major milestones. He hit 118 home runs and drove in more than 1,000 runs through his illustrious career.
Boggs played third base, winning two Gold Gloves. He also made 12 All-Star Games and won five batting titles. He was an eight-time Silver Slugger who won an elusive World Series as a member of the 1996 Yankees. He hit .368 with the Red Sox back in 1985 and played with the Red Sox during the heartbreaking 1986 World Series loss to the Mets.
Boggs was a .273 career hitter in the postseason, advancing there six times.
He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame back in 2005. He is widely known as one of the greatest characters in the Hall of Fame and is often among the most listened to people each year in Cooperstown.
