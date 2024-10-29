Fastball

Freddie Freeman Gives Dodgers Early Lead With Another Historic World Series Home Run

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman went yard off the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, staying hot after his clutch bombs in Games 1 and 2.

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
It doesn’t matter that the World Series has moved from Dodger Stadium to Yankee Stadium – Freddie Freeman just can’t stop going yard.

The All-Star first baseman made history in Game 1 when he hit a clutch grand slam in extras. He then made more history in Game 2, going back-to-back with Teoscar Hernández en route to another win.

Freeman came to play again in Game 3 on Monday night, blasting a two-run home run in the first inning.

According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Freeman is now the third player ever to homer in Games 1, 2 and 3 of the same World Series. Hank Bauer did it with the Yankees in 1958, then Barry Bonds did it with the San Francisco Giants in 2002.

It’s been quite the turnaround for Freeman, who struggled in the NLDS and NLCS as he battled through a severe ankle injury. Entering the Fall Classic, Freeman was batting .219 with a .461 OPS in the postseason, failing to record a single base hit.

So far in the World Series, Freeman is batting .400 with a 1.955 OPS.

It is fitting that Freeman has been so dominant at the plate against the Yankees, considering how well he played with the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 World Series. Freeman homered in Games 5 and 6 that year, meaning he has now hit home runs in five consecutive World Series appearances.

That ties him with Houston Astros outfielder George Springer for the longest such streak in World Series history, per Langs.

Los Angeles currently leads New York 3-0 in the third inning. A Dodgers win Monday night would put them up 3-0 in the series, one victory away from a championship.

Sam Connon
