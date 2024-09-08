Houston Astros Star Moves Up Franchise, MLB Record Books in Big Win on Saturday
The Houston Astros beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon, 11-5 at MinuteMaid Park. It was a huge win for the Astros, who are now 5.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.
The Astros got massive production from the top of the order as Jose Altuve (3-for-5, home run) and Yordan Alvarez (3-for-5, double) went a combined 6-for-10.
With the effort, Altuve also moved up a couple of impressive lists in both team and league history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career games as a 2nd baseman with multiple extra base hits - MLB history:
153- Rogers Hornsby
147- Jeff Kent
142- Charlie Gehringer
131- Robinson Cano
109- Chase Utley
104- Jose Altuve (Via doubling and homering in today's 11-5 @Astros win over the D'backs)
104- Bobby Doerr
And this one:
(Related note) Most career 250+ total base seasons by a player in @Astros franchise (1962-):
12- Jeff Bagwell
10- Craig Biggio
8- Altuve (Via 7 TB on Saturday)
7- Lance Berkman
6- Jim Wynn
5- Jose Cruz Sr.
4- Bob Watson
4- Cesar Cedeno
4- Glenn Davis
4- Carlos Lee
4- Alex Bregman
One of the most consistent performers in the league over the last decade, Altuve is hitting .300 this year with 19 homers and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases and posted an .803 OPS.
The 34-year-old perennial All-Star is also a former MVP who has helped the Astros win the World Series twice (2017 and 2022).
Lifetime, he's a .307 hitter. The Astros will finish out their series with the Diamondbacks on Sunday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.
