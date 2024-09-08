Houston Astros Star Moves Up Franchise, MLB Record Books in Big Win on Saturday

Most career games as a 2nd baseman with multiple extra base hits - MLB history:

153- Rogers Hornsby

147- Jeff Kent

142- Charlie Gehringer

131- Robinson Cano

109- Chase Utley

104- Jose Altuve (Via doubling and homering in today's 11-5 @astros win over the D'backs)

104- Bobby Doerr pic.twitter.com/4yCJ35hZF0