How Many Toronto Blue Jays Pitchers Have Won the Cy Young Award?
The Cy Young Awards are set to be announced on Wednesday night with Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers the favorite in the American League and Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves the favorite in the National League.
Though no Toronto Blue Jays pitchers will win the Cy Young this season, it's always fun to revisit some organizational history and milestones.
How many Jays pitchers have won the American League Cy Young Award?
Four different Blue Jays pitchers have won the award.
How many Cy Young Award wins do the Jays have?
That answer would be five. Roger Clemens won the award in back-to-back years.
Who are the winners and when did they happen?
Left-hander Robbie Ray is the most recent Jays pitcher to capture the award, taking it home in 2021. Before that, Roy Halladay won the award back in 2023. Clemens took home the honors in 1997 and 1998, with Pat Hentgen winning in 1996.
Hentgen and Clemens captured three consecutive American League Cy Young Awards between them.
How did the Cy Young seasons look from a stats perspective?
-- Ray went 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA, leading the American League in that category. He also led all of baseball in strikeouts with 248.
--Halladay led baseball in wins with 22 in 2003. He also led in innings pitched (266.0) and complete games (nine). He went 22-7 with a 3.25 ERA, earning one of eight All-Star appearances.
--Clemens led the majors in wins (21) back in 1997 and then led again (20) in 1998. He led the American League in ERA each season (2.05 in 1997 and 2.65 in 1998). He made 67 starts in the two seasons.
--Hentgen wasn't even an All-Star during his Cy Young season, finishing at 20-10 with a 3.22 ERA. He led the majors in innings at 265.2.
