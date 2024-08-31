Jarren Duran Chasing Boston Red Sox History as 2024 Races to Finish
The Boston Red Sox needed extra-innings, but they beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Friday night at Comerica Park. With the win, the Red Sox are 70-65 on the season. Detroit is 68-68 after the loss.
The Red Sox remain 3.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League after the victory.
Kenley Jansen earned the win in relief while Chris Martin got the save. Offensively, the Red Sox were once-again led by leadoff man Jarren Duran, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run. It's been an incredible season for the speedster, who is now hitting .295. He made the All-Star Game, won the All-Star Game MVP and is likely to finish in the top-five of American League MVP voting.
He's also chasing some prestigious Red Sox history as well, per @SoxNotes:
Most XBH as a leadoff hitter in 2024:
1. JARREN DURAN 75
2. Gunnar Henderson 51
3. Francisco Lindor 49
Most XBH as a leadoff hitter in a season (Red Sox history):
1. Nomar Garciaparra 85 (1997)
2. Mookie Betts 84 (2018)
3. Jacoby Ellsbury 79 (2011)
4. JARREN DURAN 75 (2024)
Duran has 21 homers, 44 doubles and 13 triples, so he actually has 78 extra-base hits in total. He's been a force for Alex Cora at the top of the lineup, which has been especially valuable considering that Trevor Story (shoulder) and Triston Casas (ribcage) missed nearly the entire season.
The Red Sox and Tigers will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:10 p.m. ET. Nick Pivetta will get the ball for Boston while Tarik Skubal pitches for the Tigers.
