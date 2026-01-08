SI

Rob Manfred Says MLB Considering In-Season Tournament and Other Schedule Changes

The commissioner’s latest bright idea is sure to rankle.

Patrick Andres

Rob Manfred floated an idea MLB has tried just twice before.
The tenure of Rob Manfred as Major League Baseball’s commissioner has seen the sport’s power brokers throw out a litany of ideas to change the game—some implemented and acclaimed, some widely reviled.

On Thursday, Manfred added to his legacy of throwing thoughts against the wall during a hit on WFAN-AM with Craig Carton and Chris McMonigle. The commissioner revealed that MLB had held discussions around an in-season tournament resembling the NBA Cup, as well as a split schedule.

“We’ve talked about split seasons. We’ve talked about in-season tournaments,” Manfred said via Evan Drellich of The Athletic. “We do understand that 162 (games) is a long pull. I think the difficulty to accomplish those sort of in-season events, you almost inevitably start talking about fewer regular-season games.

MLB has never held any type of in-season tournament, though it has tried a split season twice. In 1892, the National League staged a split season in a bid to generate additional fan interest; it did not stick. In 1981, MLB held a split season after a players’ strike interrupted the regular year.

Manfred conceded that the sacrosanct nature of the baseball schedule would make changes unlikely.

“It is a much more complicated thing in our sport than it is in other sports. Because of all of our season-long records, you’re playing around with something that people care a lot about,” he said via Drellich.

Published
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

