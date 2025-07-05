Juan Soto of New York Mets is on Track For Maybe His Best Power Season Yet
After a slow first portion of the 2025 season, New York Mets star Juan Soto is red-hot.
Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million deal in the offseason, helped lift the Mets to a 6-5 win over the Yankees on Friday afternoon at Citi Field. He went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, raising his average to .266 in total. He's hitting .360 over his last 15 games.
The home run was his 21st and actually puts him on pace for, potentially, his best power season ever, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Juan Soto’s most home runs in first 89 team games of season:
2025: 21
2024: 21
2022: 18
Soto hit 41 home runs for the Yankees last season as they advanced to the World Series, and Mets fans would take a repeat performance this season. New York advanced to the National League Championship Series, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they are hoping Soto is the missing piece to get them over the hump.
With his 21 home runs, Soto now has 50 RBIs. He leads the major leagues in walks with 71 and has posted a .399 on-base percentage as a result.
A four-time All-Star, Soto is also a five-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion, and a World Series winner (2019).
The Mets will take on the Yankees again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Carlos Rodon will pitch for the Yankees while Frankie Montas gets the ball for the Mets.
Rodon has put together a solid 9-5 season, posting a 2.95 ERA. Montas is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA, but has spent most of the year on the injured list.
