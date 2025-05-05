Kansas City Royals All-Star Enters Monday Start in Some Amazing and Historic Company

Cole Ragans has allowed 0.69 homers and struck out 11.16 batters per nine innings through 50 starts with the @Royals.



The only other pitchers since 1901 with a sub-0.80 HR/9 rate and a 11.00+ K/9 rate through 50 starts with a team are Kevin Gausman (TOR) and Nolan Ryan (TEX). pic.twitter.com/0StErmWkIB