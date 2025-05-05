Kansas City Royals All-Star Enters Monday Start in Some Amazing and Historic Company
After missing his last start with a groin injury, Cole Ragans will be back on the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Monday night when they take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Kansas City enters play at 19-16 and in third place in the American League Central, while the White Sox are in last at 10-24.
And Ragans enters the game with some incredible history behind him, according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
Cole Ragans has allowed 0.69 homers and struck out 11.16 batters per nine innings through 50 starts with the @Royals.
The only other pitchers since 1901 with a sub-0.80 HR/9 rate and a 11.00+ K/9 rate through 50 starts with a team are Kevin Gausman (TOR) and Nolan Ryan (TEX).
Ragans, 27, has morphed into one of the best lefties in baseball since arriving in Kansas City in 2023. He made the All-Star Game in 2024, finishing at 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA as the Royals made the playoffs. He struck out 223 batters in 186.1 innings.
This year, he's sitting at 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA. He's struck out 46 batters in 30.2 innings.
Ragans was a first-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2016 out of the Florida high school ranks. Texas traded him to the Royals in the 2023 deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Rangers. Texas went onto win the World Series that season.
The Royals and White Sox will play at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ragans will be opposed by Shane Smith.
