Kansas City Royals Gold Glover Does Something Not Done in Last 35 Years of Team History
Congratulations are in order for Kansas City Royals right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo, who captured a American League Gold Glove Award on Sunday night.
With his win, he also made some Royals team history that hasn't been done in the last 35 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Seth Lugo is the 2nd Royals pitcher to win Gold Glove, joining Bret Saberhagen (1989)
The Gold Glove Award caps off an incredible first season in Kansas City for Lugo. After signing with the team last offseason, Lugo won the Gold Glove, earned an All-Star appearance and led the Royals to the American League Division Series. They hadn't been to the playoffs since 2015.
Lugo finished out the year with 16-9 record and a 3.00 ERA. He paired with Cole Ragans to make one of the best 1-2 punches in the American League.
Lifetime, Lugo is 56-40 in his career. He's pitched with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Royals.
Lugo isn't the only Royals player to win the award this year: Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. also took home some hardware.
The following comes for the Royals website on Lugo:
Lugo beat out teammate Cole Ragans and Angels righty Griffin Canning for the AL pitcher’s Gold Glove. Lugo and Ragans helped the Royals have one of the best rotations in baseball in 2024, but they also both fielded their position well. Lugo, who turns 35 on Nov. 17, didn’t commit an error this year and was one of 10 AL pitchers to finish with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and make 30-plus starts. Lugo covered more innings (206 2/3) than anyone in that group.
