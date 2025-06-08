San Francisco Giants Continue Historic Start to Season With Yet Another Walk-Off
Down 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the San Francisco Giants needed to work some magic.
And with one swing of the bat, that's exactly what they did.
Third baseman Matt Chapman stepped up to the plate with two outs and a man on first. Atlanta Braves reliever Pierce Johnson left a hanging curveball over the middle, and Chapman made him pay.
The All-Star lifted a 365-foot fly ball to left field, clearing the fence for a walk-off home run. Chapman's teammates swarmed him at the plate as the Giants secured the 3-2 win.
Chapman's heroics came just one day after the Giants won on a walk-off wild pitch. They now have eight walk-off wins in their first 32 home games.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is good for the second-most walk-off wins to this point in a season by the Giants over the last 125 years. They had nine through 32 home games in 2011, compared to seven in 1985, 1995 and 2013.
On the whole, the Giants are 37-28 on the season, only 1.0 game back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings.
San Francisco can notch its fifth straight win Saturday, eying a sweep over a floundering Atlanta squad. First pitch for the finale is on the books for 4:05 p.m. ET.
