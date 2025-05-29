Kyle Schwarber Blasts Another HR, Moves Up Impressive List in Philadelphia Phillies History
Kyle Schwarber connected for his 19th home run of the season on Thursday as the Philadelphia Phillies toppled the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park.
The win moves the Phillies to 36-19, and puts them only behind the Detroit Tigers (37-20) for most wins in the majors as we approach June 1. Schwarber's 19 home runs tie him with Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners) for second-most in the majors, behind only Shohei Ohtani (20).
It also moves him up an impressive list in team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in team’s first 55 games of a season, Phillies history:
1980 Mike Schmidt: 20
1923 Cy Williams: 20
2025 Kyle Schwarber: 19
2009 Raul Ibanez: 19
2006 Ryan Howard: 19
1930 Chuck Klein: 19
Schwarber is hitting .253 with the 19 homers and 41 RBIs. A hitter who generally hits for high power and low average, Schwarber hasn't hit at least .253 since 2021. That's the only year he's hit above .250.
One of the most productive sluggers in baseball over the last five years, he's got 303 career home runs and also helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series.
The two teams will play again at 6:45 p.m. ET as Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler takes the mound against Chris Sale. Sale won the National League Cy Young Award last season while Wheeler finished second.
Wheeler is 6-1 with a 2.42 ERA this season while Sale has gotten hot recently. He's now 2-3 with a 3.36.
