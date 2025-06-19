San Francisco Giants Pitcher Logan Webb Leads MLB in Key Category Since 2023
Logan Webb may not be one of the biggest names among MLB starting pitchers, but perhaps that should change.
Webb has been a model of consistency and effectiveness on the mound for the San Francisco Giants since the 2021 season, totaling over 148 innings each season with an ERA below 3.50. He's been especially potent over the last three seasons, and he extended his lead in a notable category after Thursday's start.
Webb tossed seven innings with seven hits, one earned run, zero walks and nine strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Guardians. That marked his 39th start of seven-plus innings since 2023, four more than any other MLB pitcher, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com
Webb led MLB with 204.2 and 216 innings during the 2024 and 2023 seasons, respectively, and finished top six in National League Cy Young voting each year. His 2022 season wasn't far off, either, posting a career-low 2.90 ERA across 192.1 innings.
He's on pace for another outstanding season in 2025. Through his first 16 starts, he has a 2.49 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP across 101.1 innings. He entered Thursday's start fourth among all MLB pitchers with 2.8 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs.
Webb will have tough competition with Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates for the NL Cy Young award and for the starting nod in the 2025 All-Star game. But based on his consistency over the last three-plus seasons, there's no reason to think he'll slow down any time soon.
The Giants improved to 42-33 after Thursday's victory, though they're still four games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the National League with 46 wins. San Francisco made a major move earlier in the week by trading with the Boston Red Sox for All-Star slugger Rafael Devers, who could help Webb and company push for the Giants' fourth World Series title since 2010.
Related MLB stories
WOOD'S POWER: Nationals left fielder James Wood has 11 home runs at 110 mph or higher, tying Kyle Schwarber for the team's single-season record. CLICK HERE
BAEZ'S SPECIAL NIGHT: Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez belted two home runs and hit a career milestone in Tuesday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. CLICK HERE
CUBS TRADE TARGETS: Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the Cubs as a potential fit for pitchers Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Zack Littell. CLICK HERE