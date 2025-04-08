Logan Webb Moves Up San Francisco Giants’ All-Time Leaderboards With Latest Gem
Monday's pitchers' duel may have gone Hunter Greene's way in the end, but not before Logan Webb turned in a historic performance of his own.
The San Francisco Giants' ace retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced, ultimately lasting 7.0 innings without giving up a single run to the Cincinnati Reds. He allowed just four hits and zero walks, striking out 10 Reds along the way.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Webb now ranks fourth in Giants franchise history with three career 10-strikeout, zero-walk performances. Madison Bumgarner tops with list with 12 such outings, while Tim Lincecum ranks second with five and Juan Marichal ranks third with four.
Greene, on the other hand, tossed 8.2 scoreless frames before Tony Santillan came in to record the final out for the Reds. That was enough to get Cincinnati the win, since San Francisco relievers Camilo Doval and Erik Miller gave up two runs after taking over for Webb in the top of the eighth.
That stuck Webb with the no-decision, leaving him at 1-0 through three starts this season. He owns a 1.89 ERA, 0.947 WHIP, 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.7 WAR in 19.0 innings of action.
Webb has led the National League in innings pitched in each of the past two seasons. Since the start of the 2021 campaign, he is 51-35 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.139 WHIP, 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings and an 18.4 WAR.
The 28-year-old right-hander made his first All-Star appearance in 2024. He placed 11th in NL Cy Young voting in 2022 before finishing second in 2023 and sixth in 2024.
The Giants will host the Reds for game two of their head-to-head series Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. Landen Roupp and Nick Lodolo are slated to take the mound for San Francisco and Cincinnati, respectively.
