Executives Vote San Francisco Giants OF Jung Hoo Lee as MLB's Most Surprising Player
Jung Hoo Lee didn't have the most productive rookie year with the San Francisco Giants in 2024, but he has shown this season that first impressions aren't everything.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand polled executives across the league on the biggest surprises and disappointments so far in 2025, publishing his findings on Friday. Lee led the way with nine of the 19 votes for the player who has been the biggest surprise.
Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly was the only other player to earn multiple votes in that category, although he only got three.
Lee is batting .316 with three home runs, 11 doubles, 18 RBIs, an .893 OPS and a 1.6 WAR through 31 games this season. That is quite the step up from his two home runs, four doubles, eight RBIs, .641 OPS and 0.1 WAR across 37 games last year, prior to his season-ending shoulder surgery.
“His signing looked like an overpay a year ago, even before his injury,” said one NL executive, per Feinsand. “Now he’s playing like an MVP candidate.”
The Giants inked Lee to a six-year, $113 million deal in December 2023, which immediately became the largest contract ever given to a Korean free agent. In the wake of Matt Chapman and Willy Adames' paydays, Lee is no longer the highest-paid player in San Francisco, but the overhauled front office is surely relieved that the 26-year-old outfielder is finally playing up to his price tag.
“Impressive and unexpected power production so far,” one AL executive told Feinsand. “If he keeps this up, it will end up being a steal of a contract.”
The Giants were also voted as the most surprising team by the executives Feinsand polled, reeling in eight votes to the Athletics' five. Even riding a three-game losing streak, San Francisco is in line for an NL Wild Card spot at 19-13.
Lee and the Giants will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies at 10:15 p.m. ET on Friday.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.