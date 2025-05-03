Boston Red Sox First Baseman Triston Casas Carted Off After Suffering Scary Injury
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas left Friday night's game against the Minnesota Twins with an apparent leg injury.
In the bottom of the second inning, Casas slapped a check-swing grounder down the first base line. Joe Ryan came off the mound to field it, but bobbled the ball and fell to his knees.
Just as Ryan was shoveling the ball to the first baseman, Casas sped up and narrowly beat the throw. Unfortunately, Casas fell as he planted on his right foot, tripping on France with his left foot.
Casas went to the ground and laid on his back, prompting manager Alex Cora to rush out of the dugout. He was eventually lifted onto a stretcher and carted off the field.
Utility infielder Romy Gonzalez came in as a pinch-runner, then replaced Casas at first on defense.
Casas has struggled to open the 2025 campaign, batting .182 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, a .580 OPS and a -1.0 WAR through 29 games. He was limited to 63 games in 2024 due to a rib and abdominal injury.
Back in 2023, Casas finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting, batting .263 with 24 home runs, 65 RBIs, an .856 OPS and a 2.2 WAR.
The 25-year-old former first round pick is one of the few members of Boston's young core who has yet to sign a long-term contract extension. He will be arbitration eligible for the first time this coming winter.
